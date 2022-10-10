Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,835 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.8% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $64.49. 185,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,642,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

