Sageworth Trust Co Takes $223,000 Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,048 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ INBK traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.76. 657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $279.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.65. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.23%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.