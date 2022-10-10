Sageworth Trust Co Takes Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR traded down $11.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.07. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.57.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

