Salem Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Salem Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

AVB traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $171.69. 4,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,242. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.01 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.83.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

