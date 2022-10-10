Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 995 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after buying an additional 822,589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 852.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after buying an additional 427,954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.77. 3,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.32. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $55.88 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

