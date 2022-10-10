Sante Capital Fund LP Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sante Capital Fund LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up about 2.5% of Sante Capital Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sante Capital Fund LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Public Storage by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.31. 8,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,761. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.21 and its 200 day moving average is $336.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a one year low of $280.83 and a one year high of $421.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.64.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

