Sante Capital Fund LP Makes New $244,000 Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 0.9% of Sante Capital Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MTD traded down $21.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,135.00. The stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,499. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,081.67 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,249.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,251.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.92, for a total transaction of $10,759,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,174,940.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.60.

About Mettler-Toledo International



Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

