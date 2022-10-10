Sante Capital Fund LP Sells 3,306 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sante Capital Fund LP reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 3.1% of Sante Capital Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sante Capital Fund LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 185,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 140,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 9,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 107,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,502,685. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

