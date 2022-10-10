Sante Capital Fund LP Takes $1.33 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Church & Dwight accounts for 4.8% of Sante Capital Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.83. 4,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

