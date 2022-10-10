Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Scala (XLA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $465,962.10 and approximately $122.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Scala has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is https://reddit.com/r/scalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io.

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

