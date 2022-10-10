Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is West Wealth Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

West Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,339 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,845. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $54.82.

