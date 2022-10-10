Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after buying an additional 1,086,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after buying an additional 900,581 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after buying an additional 844,052 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,467. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

