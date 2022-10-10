ScPrime (SCP) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and $3,336.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001075 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004052 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,575,858 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @scprimecloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is https://reddit.com/r/scprime and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime (SCP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate SCP through the process of mining. ScPrime has a current supply of 46,313,031 with 44,564,916.845 in circulation. The last known price of ScPrime is 0.20433489 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27,262.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scpri.me.”

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

