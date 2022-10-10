SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,235 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.53% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $17,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 176,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,935,000.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAS. B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.78.
NYSE SEAS traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $46.77. 2,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,503. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.99. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
