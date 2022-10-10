SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,235 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.53% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $17,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 176,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,935,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAS. B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,240. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SEAS traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $46.77. 2,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,503. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.99. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.