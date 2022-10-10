Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 1.3% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Motco purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.99. 10,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,680. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.42. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.