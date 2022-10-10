Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $4.69 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $28,087,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,669,000 after purchasing an additional 573,816 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,267,000 after purchasing an additional 334,441 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,638,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,735,000 after purchasing an additional 221,309 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 26,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,763. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

