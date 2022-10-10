Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.48. 12,048,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56.

