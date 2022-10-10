Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,270.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,270 ($27.43) and last traded at GBX 2,272 ($27.45), with a volume of 184602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,320 ($28.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Severn Trent to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,950 ($35.65) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Severn Trent Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,749.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,882.45.

Insider Activity at Severn Trent

About Severn Trent

In other Severn Trent news, insider Olivia (Liv) Garfield sold 37,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,913 ($35.20), for a total transaction of £1,084,276.86 ($1,310,146.04).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

