Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys 5,340 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXST traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.43.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

