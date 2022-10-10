Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $251,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $413.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

