Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,748.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 691,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,752 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

VEEV traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.02. 11,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $327.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

