Shaker Investments LLC OH Lowers Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises about 1.8% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,370 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,409,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 435.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
TTD stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 78,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,613. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 811.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.88. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
