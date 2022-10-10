Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 16,148 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,148 shares during the period. Axos Financial makes up approximately 10.3% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 605.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 79.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $172,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,553,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,553,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,870 shares of company stock worth $851,807 in the last three months. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Axos Financial to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.02. 3,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,659. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.33.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

