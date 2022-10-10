Sharkey Howes & Javer Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $552,948,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 481,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after acquiring an additional 452,044 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded down $10.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $513.16. 7,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,823. The company has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $558.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

