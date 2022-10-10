Sharkey Howes & Javer Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,565 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.40. 634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,972. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.127 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

