Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $10.94 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 89,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.35. 15,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,652. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.94.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.