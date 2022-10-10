Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.86. 2,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,090. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.69.

