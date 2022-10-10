Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 1,304 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IJH traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,285. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.27 and a 200-day moving average of $244.76.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.