Sharkey Howes & Javer Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after buying an additional 268,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after buying an additional 73,739 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.37. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,993. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.23.

