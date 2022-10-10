Shiba Predator 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.31 Million (QOM)

Shiba Predator (QOM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Shiba Predator has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Shiba Predator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shiba Predator has a total market cap of $23.45 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Shiba Predator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069758 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10664299 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shiba Predator Profile

Shiba Predator’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Shiba Predator’s total supply is 599,886,333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,999,999,999,999 tokens. Shiba Predator’s official message board is medium.com/@kodaibigbear/introducing-qom-the-shiba-predator-fe0bc1e8088b. The official website for Shiba Predator is qompredator.finance. Shiba Predator’s official Twitter account is @shibapredator1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shiba Predator is https://reddit.com/r/qomtheshibapredator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shiba Predator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiba Predator (QOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shiba Predator has a current supply of 599,886,333,333,333. The last known price of Shiba Predator is 0.00000004 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $841,470.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://qompredator.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Predator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Predator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Predator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

