Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

ETR:SAE opened at €41.07 ($41.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $743.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is €61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.94. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €39.14 ($39.94) and a 12-month high of €165.70 ($169.08).

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

