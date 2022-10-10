Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2022

Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

ETR:SAE opened at €41.07 ($41.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $743.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is €61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.94. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €39.14 ($39.94) and a 12-month high of €165.70 ($169.08).

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.