SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Up to $30.24

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $31.14. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 2,764 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $551.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $182.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 18.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $410,474.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,215,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,311,638.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $410,474.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,215,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,311,638.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,436.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,352 shares of company stock worth $4,267,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 87.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 256,337 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth about $34,656,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 474.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 191,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also

