Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SFNC. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Price Performance

SFNC opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.