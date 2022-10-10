SingularityDAO Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $21.78 million and $1.18 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003152 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SingularityDAO Token Profile

SingularityDAO’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,719,692 tokens. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @singularitydao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityDAO is www.singularitydao.ai. The official message board for SingularityDAO is medium.com/singularitydao/introducing-the-singularitydao-governance-token-generation-event-98b14089bf79.

SingularityDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityDAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 56,719,692 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityDAO is 0.38140489 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,585,703.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.singularitydao.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

