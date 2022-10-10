Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) PT Lowered to GBX 123 at Berenberg Bank

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 123 ($1.49) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SRE opened at GBX 69 ($0.83) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65. Sirius Real Estate has a 52-week low of GBX 64.20 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 145.30 ($1.76). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.83. The company has a market cap of £805.15 million and a P/E ratio of 575.00.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($60,717.74). In other news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 17,468 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £15,022.48 ($18,151.86). Also, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen bought 75,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($60,717.74). Insiders acquired a total of 124,718 shares of company stock worth $8,926,998 over the last ninety days.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

