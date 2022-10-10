SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 9,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 561,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.
SiriusPoint Stock Up 5.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $823.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.77.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter.
About SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
