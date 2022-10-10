SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 9,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 561,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

SiriusPoint Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $823.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter.

About SiriusPoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 821,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,359,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,152 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 37,880 shares during the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

