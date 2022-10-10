Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$22.50 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$21.41 and a 12-month high of C$41.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$816.35 million and a PE ratio of 8.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$227.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.3465598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

