SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Cap Tops $265,200.46

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $265,200.46 and approximately $27,821.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One SnowSwap token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,156 tokens. SnowSwap’s official website is snowswap.org. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/snowswap. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap (SNOW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SnowSwap has a current supply of 500,000 with 471,155.78905463 in circulation. The last known price of SnowSwap is 0.57115193 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $21,454.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://snowswap.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

