Soda Coin (SOC) Price Hits $0.0050

Soda Coin (SOC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Soda Coin has a market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $136,930.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soda Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Soda Coin has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Soda Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003165 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069623 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10643676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 tokens. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable.

Soda Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Soda Coin (SOC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Soda Coin has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,883,526,984.4175832 in circulation. The last known price of Soda Coin is 0.00508602 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $166,464.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.monstercube.kr/eng/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Soda Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soda Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.