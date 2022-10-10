Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SHC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Sotera Health from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Sotera Health Price Performance

NYSE SHC opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.33. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 240.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 84.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth $509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 856.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 158,365 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

