SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 5% Higher

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.59. 2,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,165,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 5.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $29,014.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,222,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,260 shares of company stock worth $63,719.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $1,907,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at $576,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $512,000.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

