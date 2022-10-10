Sourceless Price Reaches $0.0086 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $180.51 million and approximately $9,522.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,234.16 or 1.00045098 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003465 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045773 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00063621 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022804 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00847851 USD and is up 7.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $33,244.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

