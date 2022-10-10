Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Southern States Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Southern States Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.02. Southern States Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern States Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.