SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

SRLN traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,360. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91.

