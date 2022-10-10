SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,883 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 584,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,176. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.