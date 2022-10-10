SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Position Increased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,351 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.85. 8,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,614. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40.

