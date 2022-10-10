SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,518,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,741,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.34. The stock had a trading volume of 59,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,507. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.78.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.