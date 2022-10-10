Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Andrew Heath Buys 5 Shares of Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) insider Andrew Heath purchased 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,824 ($34.12) per share, with a total value of £141.20 ($170.61).

SXS traded down GBX 12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,752 ($33.25). 56,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,536.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,852.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,835.26. Spectris plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,371 ($28.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,952 ($47.75).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 24.10 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,485 ($42.11) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($44.10) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,424 ($41.37).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

