Spell Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18.19 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Spell Token has a market cap of $99.94 million and $18.19 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003152 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,666,169,779 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spell Token has a current supply of 103,214,939,480 with 102,650,594,732.24196 in circulation. The last known price of Spell Token is 0.00099561 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $9,073,777.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://abracadabra.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars.

