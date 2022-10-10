Sperax USD (USDs) 1-Day Volume Hits $138,119.00

Sperax USD (USDs) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Sperax USD has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Sperax USD has a market cap of $22.29 million and $138,119.00 worth of Sperax USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sperax USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,231.39 or 1.00000808 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003499 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045760 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063482 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022798 BTC.

About Sperax USD

USDS is a token. It launched on December 22nd, 2021. Sperax USD’s total supply is 22,224,869 tokens. Sperax USD’s official website is sperax.io. Sperax USD’s official message board is medium.com/sperax. Sperax USD’s official Twitter account is @speraxusd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sperax USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sperax USD (USDs) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Sperax USD has a current supply of 22,224,869.29 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sperax USD is 1.00506318 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $53,319.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://sperax.io/.”

